Marcellas Dial News: Present during OTAs
Dial (knee) is participating during the Patriots' OTAs, Sophie Weller of USA Today reports.
Dial spent the whole 2025 season on IR after tearing his ACL during training camp, but he's now back on the practice field with his teammates. In his rookie year in 2024, he played 60 snaps on defense and 363 snaps on special teams.
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