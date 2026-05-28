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Marcellas Dial News: Present during OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Dial (knee) is participating during the Patriots' OTAs, Sophie Weller of USA Today reports.

Dial spent the whole 2025 season on IR after tearing his ACL during training camp, but he's now back on the practice field with his teammates. In his rookie year in 2024, he played 60 snaps on defense and 363 snaps on special teams.

Marcellas Dial
New England Patriots
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