Marco Wilson Injury: Lands with Miami
The Dolphins signed Wilson (hamstring) to a one-year contract Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Wilson was a fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2021 Draft and spent nearly three full seasons with Arizona before being waived in December of 2023. He then spent the past two seasons with the Patriots and Bengals. Wilson appeared in just four regular-season contests last season before being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He remained there for the remainder of the campaign. Wilson will compete for a job in Miami's secondary.
