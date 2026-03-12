Marco Wilson headshot

Marco Wilson Injury: Lands with Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

The Dolphins signed Wilson (hamstring) to a one-year contract Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wilson was a fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2021 Draft and spent nearly three full seasons with Arizona before being waived in December of 2023. He then spent the past two seasons with the Patriots and Bengals. Wilson appeared in just four regular-season contests last season before being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He remained there for the remainder of the campaign. Wilson will compete for a job in Miami's secondary.

Marco Wilson
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marco Wilson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marco Wilson See More
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 12 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 12 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
108 days ago
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 7 Matchups
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 7 Matchups
Author Image
Mario Puig
October 18, 2024
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 11 Matchups
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 11 Matchups
Author Image
Mario Puig
November 17, 2023
Exploiting the Matchups: Week 11 Start/Sit and Fantasy Streamers
NFL
Exploiting the Matchups: Week 11 Start/Sit and Fantasy Streamers
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
November 16, 2023
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 7 Matchups
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 7 Matchups
Author Image
Mario Puig
October 20, 2023