Marco Wilson News: Headed to Cincinnati
Wilson was claimed off waivers by the Bengals on Tuesday.
Wilson will head to Cincinnati after being waived by the Patriots on Monday. With DJ Turner (collarbone) and Dax Hill (knee) both on injured reserve, Wilson will likely operate in a significant role in the Bengals' secondary. Over 10 games with the Patriots this season, Wilson compiled 15 total tackles (eight solo) and a pass defensed.
