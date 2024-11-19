Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Marco Wilson headshot

Marco Wilson News: Headed to Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 19, 2024 at 5:01pm

Wilson was claimed off waivers by the Bengals on Tuesday.

Wilson will head to Cincinnati after being waived by the Patriots on Monday. With DJ Turner (collarbone) and Dax Hill (knee) both on injured reserve, Wilson will likely operate in a significant role in the Bengals' secondary. Over 10 games with the Patriots this season, Wilson compiled 15 total tackles (eight solo) and a pass defensed.

Marco Wilson
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now