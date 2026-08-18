Marcus Banks Injury: Goes to Bucs' IR
Banks (undisclosed) reverted from waivers to Tampa Bay's injured reserve list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Banks went unclaimed on waivers after getting cut with an undisclosed injury Monday, and now he's bound to spend the entire 2026 campaign on the Buccaneers' injured reserve list. He was available for three games in 2025, playing exclusively on special teams.
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