Marcus Banks Injury: Let go with injury designation

The Buccaneers waived Banks (undisclosed) on Monday with an injury designation, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The nature and severity of Banks' injury isn't clear, but it may have prevented him from playing in the Buccaneers' 24-16 preseason win over the Jets on Friday. If Banks clears waivers, then he would revert to injured reserve and be forced to sit for the entire 2026 season, unless he reached an injury settlement with Tampa Bay.