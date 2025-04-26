Fantasy Football
Marcus Bryant headshot

Marcus Bryant News: Patriots select Round 7 tackle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Patriots selected Bryant in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 220th overall.

Bryant (6-foot-7, 320 pounds) certainly has the build to play tackle in the NFL, and the Patriots will probably give him a shot at right tackle after a five-year collegiate career spent at SMU (2020-23) and Missouri (2024). Bryant actually started at left tackle last year for the same offensive line where seventh-overall pick Armand Membou played at right tackle, but Bryant might be a bit too top-heavy and inflexible to stay on the left side in the NFL.

