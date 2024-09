Marcus Davenport Injury: Moves to IR

The Lions placed Davenport (triceps) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Davenport lands on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending triceps injury during Detroit's win over Arizona in Week 3. The 28-year-old edge rusher has logged just six combined regular-season appearances over the last two seasons. Now Davenport, who is set to hit free agency in March, will focus on returning to full health.