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Marcus Davenport News: Heading to Windy City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

The Bears signed Davenport to a contract Monday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Davenport will reunite with Dennis Allen, with the duo having previously worked together in New Orleans. Davenport appeared in only eight regular-season games for the Lions in 2025 due to a shoulder injury, finishing with 14 tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks. The 2018 first-rounder gives the Bears rotational depth at defensive end behind projected starters Dayo Odeyingbo and Montez Sweat.

Marcus Davenport
Chicago Bears
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