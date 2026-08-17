Marcus Davenport News: Heading to Windy City
The Bears signed Davenport to a contract Monday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.
Davenport will reunite with Dennis Allen, with the duo having previously worked together in New Orleans. Davenport appeared in only eight regular-season games for the Lions in 2025 due to a shoulder injury, finishing with 14 tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks. The 2018 first-rounder gives the Bears rotational depth at defensive end behind projected starters Dayo Odeyingbo and Montez Sweat.
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