Marcus Epps Injury: Shifts to IR

The Raiders placed Epps (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Epps is out for the season due to a torn ACL sustained during Sunday's loss to the Panthers. He suited up for all 17 of Las Vegas' regular-season games in 2023, recording 66 total tackles and three passes defended. The 28-year-old operated as an every-down player for the Raiders in his three 2024 appearances and racked up 19 tackles (16 solo). Epps is slated to hit free agency come March.

Marcus Epps
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
