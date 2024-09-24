Marcus Epps Injury: Shifts to IR

The Raiders placed Epps (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Epps is out for the season due to a torn ACL sustained during Sunday's loss to the Panthers. He suited up for all 17 of Las Vegas' regular-season games in 2023, recording 66 total tackles and three passes defended. The 28-year-old operated as an every-down player for the Raiders in his three 2024 appearances and racked up 19 tackles (16 solo). Epps is slated to hit free agency come March.