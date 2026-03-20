Marcus Epps News: Signs with Philly
The Eagles re-signed Epps to a one-year contract Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After the Eagles traded away safety Sydney Brown on Friday, the team signed both Epps and J.T. Gray to replenish the depth chart. Epps appeared in 12 regular-season games last season, making four starts, and logged 21 tackles (18 solo) across 250 defensive snaps and another 199 on special teams.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Epps See More
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Monday Wild-Card Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips67 days ago
-
Injury Analysis
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Hampton Questionable, Says He'll Play70 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Wild-Card Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips70 days ago
-
NFL Picks
NFL Playoffs Odds Tracker: NFL Wild Card Weekend72 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
Fantasy Football Rankings Wild Card Weekend: Weekly Value Meter73 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Epps See More