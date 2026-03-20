Marcus Epps headshot

Marcus Epps News: Signs with Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

The Eagles re-signed Epps to a one-year contract Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After the Eagles traded away safety Sydney Brown on Friday, the team signed both Epps and J.T. Gray to replenish the depth chart. Epps appeared in 12 regular-season games last season, making four starts, and logged 21 tackles (18 solo) across 250 defensive snaps and another 199 on special teams.

Marcus Epps
Philadelphia Eagles
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