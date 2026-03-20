Marcus Epps News: Signs with Philly

The Eagles re-signed Epps to a one-year contract Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After the Eagles traded away safety Sydney Brown on Friday, the team signed both Epps and J.T. Gray to replenish the depth chart. Epps appeared in 12 regular-season games last season, making four starts, and logged 21 tackles (18 solo) across 250 defensive snaps and another 199 on special teams.