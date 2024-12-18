Marcus Jones Injury: Working through hip injury

Jones (hip) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Jones logged six tackles (five solo) across 30 defensive snaps during this past Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Cardinals. It appears the third-year corner may have picked up a hip injury in the process, which prevented him from participating in the Patriots' first official practice of the week. Jones will have two more opportunities to practice this week ahead of Sunday's AFC East showdown against the Bills.