Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marcus Jones headshot

Marcus Jones Injury: Working through hip injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Jones (hip) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Jones logged six tackles (five solo) across 30 defensive snaps during this past Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Cardinals. It appears the third-year corner may have picked up a hip injury in the process, which prevented him from participating in the Patriots' first official practice of the week. Jones will have two more opportunities to practice this week ahead of Sunday's AFC East showdown against the Bills.

Marcus Jones
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now