Marcus Jones News: Anther high tackle output Sunday

Jones recorded eight total tackles (all solo) and defended three passes in Sunday's 34-15 loss to the Dolphins.

The third-year pro played 100 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps Sunday for just the second time this season, tying Jahlani Tavai for the team's leading-tackler. Jones has seen a recent spike in production, tallying 21 total tackles and four passes defended across the Patriots' last three games. His next opportunity to take the field will come in Week 13, when the Patriots host the Colts.