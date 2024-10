Jones (groin/illness) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Jones went from logging a DNP on Wednesday to a full practice session Friday, suggesting that he's moved past his groin issue and illness in time for Sunday's game in London. Expect the third-year pro to serve as New England's top slot corner and punt returner in Week 7.