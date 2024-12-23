Marcus Maye Injury: Placed on IR

Maye (ankle) was placed on IR by the Chargers on Monday.

Maye suffered an ankle injury in this past Thursday's win against the Broncos and was unable to return to the outing. The veteran safety will now be out through the end of the regular season, but he could see a return pending a possible Chargers playoff appearance. He's recorded 12 tackles (6.0 solo) and two defended passes, including one interception across four games after signing with Los Angeles prior to Week 13.