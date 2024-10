Maye recorded nine tackles (five solo) and one pass breakup in the Dolphins' win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Starting in place of an injured Jordan Poyer (shin), Maye played 100 percent of the defensive snaps versus New England. Prior to Week 5, Maye had played a total of 56 defensive snaps and another 43 on special teams. The veteran safety has 18 tackles (eight solo) and the lone pass breakup through five contests.