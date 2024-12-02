Marcus Maye News: Snags interception in team debut

Maye recorded three total tackles (one solo), an interception and a pass defensed in Sunday's 17-13 win over the Falcons.

Maye was claimed by the Chargers on Wednesday and he was able to make a major impact in his team debut, picking off Kirk Cousins in the fourth quarter. The safety played 19 of the team's 76 defensive snaps in the contest and will likely operate in a similar role moving forward with Los Angeles.