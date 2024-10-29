Fantasy Football
Marcus Simms Injury: Let go by Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 29, 2024

The Seahawks waived Simms (undisclosed) from injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Simms attempted to make the Seahawks' 53-man roster during training camp after an impressive season in the UFL this past spring with the Michican Panthers. However, he was reverted to Seattle's injured reserve in early August due to an unspecified injury. Now that's he's been let go, Simms will have a chance to sign with another team once he is fully healthy.

