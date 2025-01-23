Marcus Williams News: Loses spot in Ravens' rotation

Williams played in 11 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 33 tackles (26 solo), two pass defenses and one fumble recovery.

Williams began the regular season as the Ravens' starting safety alongside Kyle Hamilton. However, he lost his starting spot to Ar'Darius Washington, and after playing just one defensive snap between Week 11 and 12, Williams was a healthy scratch for the final five games of the regular season and for Baltimore's two playoff games. Williams signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Ravens in March of 2022, but given his fallout over the course of the regular season, it's hard to imagine him being in Baltimore for the 2025 campaign.