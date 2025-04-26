Marcus Yarns News: Plans to sign with NOLA

Yarns is slated to sign with the Saints as an undrafted free agent, John Hendrix of AthlonSports.com reports.

Yarns didn't hear his name called during the 2025 NFL Draft, but he appears to have a path to earn a spot on the Saints' 53-man roster for the upcoming regular season. He was named to the First Team All-CAA roster in his final season in Delaware despite missing two games due to a leg injury, and he finished the 2024 campaign with 133 carries for 844 yards and six touchdowns while adding 17 catches for 297 yards and five scores. Edwards struggles to brush off contact within the tackles, but he's a strong outside runner in the open field and brings versatility as a pass catcher out of the backfield.