Mario Edwards headshot

Mario Edwards Injury: Released by Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

The Texans released Edwards (pectoral) on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Edwards was released with a failed physical designation after he sustained a torn pectoral in Week 15 against Arizona. Prior to his injury, Edwards totaled 13 tackles (six solo), including 1.5 sacks, as a rotational defensive lineman. The move saves the Texans $4.4 million against the salary cap.

Mario Edwards
 Free Agent
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mario Edwards
