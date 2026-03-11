Mario Edwards Injury: Released by Houston

The Texans released Edwards (pectoral) on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Edwards was released with a failed physical designation after he sustained a torn pectoral in Week 15 against Arizona. Prior to his injury, Edwards totaled 13 tackles (six solo), including 1.5 sacks, as a rotational defensive lineman. The move saves the Texans $4.4 million against the salary cap.