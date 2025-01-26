Mario Edwards News: Resurgent 2024 campaign

Edwards finished the 2024 regular season with 31 total tackles (12 solo), including 3.0 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed and two fumbler recoveries across 13 games.

Edwards was able to record his highest tackle total since his rookie season in 2015 with the Raiders. The defensive lineman was also able to secure his first two career fumble recoveries in 2024. Edwards will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2025 campaign.