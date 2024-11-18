Mario Edwards News: Set to return in Week 11

The Texans removed Edwards' roster exemption Monday.

The 30-year-old defensive lineman was reinstated from his four-game suspension by the NFL on Nov. 11, and his activation Monday suggests that he'll return for the Texans' Week 11 matchup against the Cowboys. Expect Edwards to serve as one of Houston's top rotational defensive lineman Monday night, having recorded 18 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, through six appearances this season.