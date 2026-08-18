Mario Williams Injury: Gets waived with injury designation
The Rams waived Williams (undisclosed) with an injury designation Tuesday.
It's not clear precisely what happened to Williams, but regardless, he's now in line to revert to the Rams' injured reserve list unless he's claimed by another team during the current waiver period. His departure could open up more opportunities for the likes of Tru Edwards and veteran Alex Bachman, who was signed in a corresponding transaction.
Mario Williams
Free Agent
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