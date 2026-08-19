Mario Williams Injury: Reverts to IR

Williams (undisclosed) reverted to the Rams' injured reserve list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The Rams waived Williams with an injury designation Tuesday. The wide receiver cleared waivers and will now spend the entirety of the 2026 regular season on injured reserve unless he is waived with an injury settlement. Williams' departure makes room for wide receiver Alex Bachman, who was signed to the Rams' roster Tuesday.