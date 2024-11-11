Fantasy Football
Marist Liufau headshot

Marist Liufau News: Solid game in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Liufau recorded five tackles (four solo) and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 34-6 loss to the Eagles.

The outside linebacker replaced starter DeMarvion Overshown after the latter exited the game with a knee injury in the third quarter. Overshown's injury is not believed to be serious, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. That could limit Liufau's playing time moving forward, as he has only played on more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps once this season.

Marist Liufau
Dallas Cowboys
