Mark Andrews News: Four grabs in OT win

Andrews caught four of five targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 41-38 overtime win over the Bengals.

After being blanked in Weeks 3 and 4 while seeing a meager two total targets, Andrews was more involved as a pass-catcher Sunday and set a season high in receiving yards. As though to rub salt in the wound for those with fantasy shares in him though, three of Lamar Jackson's four passing TDs on the day went to other Baltimore tight ends, with Isaiah Likely bringing in two and little-used No. 3 TE Charlie Kolar hauling in a two-yard score in the fourth quarter. It's still a performance that Andrews can try to build on in Week 6 against the Commanders.