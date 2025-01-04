Mark Andrews News: Grabs 11th TD

Andrews had four receptions on eight targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 35-10 win over the Browns.

Andrews capped off a stellar second half of the fantasy season with his sixth straight game recording a touchdown. The 28-year-old set a new personal career best by catching his 11th touchdown of the regular season, finishing with a 55-673-11 line over 17 active games. Andrews and the Ravens will now turn their attention to either the Steelers or the Chargers in the wild-card round of the playoffs.