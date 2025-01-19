Mark Andrews News: Key mistakes in playoff loss

Andrews secured five of seven targets for 61 yards and lost a fumble in the Ravens' 27-25 divisional-round loss to the Bills on Sunday. He also rushed twice for three yards.

In a literal sense, the Ravens' latest playoff exit can essentially be pinned on Andrews, whose fumble at the Bills' 44-yard line with 8:50 remaining following a 16-yard reception helped set up a key Buffalo field goal. However, Baltimore battled back and was in position to tie the game at 27-27 following a 24-yard-touchdown reception by Isaiah Likely with 1:33 left, but Andrews dropped a catchable two-point conversion pass from Lamar Jackson to end the Ravens' hopes. The veteran tight end otherwise had a solid game in which he logged team-high figures in receptions and targets, and he also recorded a career-high 11 touchdown grabs on a 55-673 receiving line over 17 regular-season contests while playing out the penultimate campaign of a four-year, $56 million contract.