Mark Andrews News: No action in preseason opener
Andrews was rested for Baltimore's 24-7 preseason win over the Eagles on Saturday.
Andrews and other key starters didn't suit up for the preseason opener. The 30-year-old tight end averaged a career-low 24.8 receiving yards per game during the 2025 regular season, but the Ravens didn't bring in any established pass catchers at the position to replace the departed Isaiah Likely, so Andrews has an opportunity to bounce back under a new coaching staff.
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