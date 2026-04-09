Mark Andrews News: Primed for larger role in 2026?

Andrews said Wednesday that he expects "a lot of opportunities in this offense" after fellow tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar left the Ravens this offseason, NFL.com reports.

More help is probably on the way, but so far Baltimore has only signed blocking specialist Durham Smythe to help replace Likely (Giants) and Kolar (Chargers) at tight end. The Ravens also lost long-time fullback Patrick Ricard, who followed Likely and coach John Harbaugh to New York. Andrews, meanwhile, is entering the first season of the three-year extension he signed in December, with his 2026 compensation fully guaranteed and his 2027 salary partially guaranteed ($5 million out of $9 million). The Ravens clearly have him ticketed for a key role under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, but that doesn't mean Andrews will approach his peak volume (or production). He'll turn 31 in September, coming off back-to-back seasons with less than 4.5 targets and 40 yards per game. Even the TD production slipped in 2025, with Andrews posting a 48-422-5 receiving line (compared to 55-673-11 in 2024) while finishing with career-low marks for yards per catch (8.8) and yards per target (6.0).