Mark Andrews News: Productive in high-scoring win

Andrews hauled in six of seven targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 35-34 win over the Bengals on Thursday night.

Andrews tied Rashod Bateman for the team lead in receptions while checking in second in both receiving yards and targets. The veteran tight end was operating in a more robust role than usual due to Isaiah Likely's absence due to a hamstring injury, and he recorded his fifth touchdown grab of the season on an 18-yard catch with 5:50 remaining. Andrews has at least four receptions in three of his past four games heading into a Week 11 road showdown against the division-rival Steelers on Sunday night, Nov. 17.