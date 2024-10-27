Mark Andrews News: Reaches end zone again

Andrews recorded five receptions on five targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-24 loss to the Browns.

Andrews' involvement in the Baltimore offense has stabilized, as he's now seen at least four targets in four consecutive games. His yardage total took a bit of a dip, as his longest catch went for just 11 yards. However, Andrews found the end zone on a seven-yard catch midway through the third quarter, tallying a touchdown for the third consecutive game.