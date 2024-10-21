Mark Andrews News: Scores twice in Week 7 win

Andrews caught all four of his targets for 41 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 41-31 win over the Buccaneers.

Andrews caught a nine-yard touchdown in the second quarter before adding a four-yard score in the third. The veteran tight end has three touchdowns in his last two games after opening the season on a five-game touchdown drought, and Andrews has 11 catches over that three-game span after posting only six catches through Week 4. Andrews is still ceding more snaps than in previous seasons to Isaiah Likely, but at least the recent uptick in production has Andrews back in the usable range for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 8 trip to Cleveland.