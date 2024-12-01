Fantasy Football
Mark Andrews headshot

Mark Andrews News: Strong numbers vs. Eagles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Andrews corralled six of seven targets for 67 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Eagles.

Andrews continued his mid-season surge with his seventh touchdown over his last eight appearances. Fellow tight end Isaiah Likely (5-38-1) also hit pay dirt as the two teammates continue to establish themselves as best one-two punch at the position. Andrews will enter the upcoming bye week with 43 receptions, 490 yards and seven scores before returning to face the Giants on Dec. 15.

