Mark Gronowski News: Signs with Miami

The Dolphins signed Gronowski to a contract Sunday.

Gronowski's signing will bolster the Dolphins' quarterback room in the absence of Quinn Ewers (groin). Ewers went down during the team's 20-7 preseason loss to the Commanders on Friday, making Gronowski the current No. 3 quarterback behind Malik Willis and Cam Miller. The undrafted free agent was waived by the Dolphins in early August, so this second stint with the team will likely only last until Ewers regains his health.