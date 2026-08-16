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Mark Gronowski News: Signs with Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 3:31pm

The Dolphins signed Gronowski to a contract Sunday.

Gronowski's signing will bolster the Dolphins' quarterback room in the absence of Quinn Ewers (groin). Ewers went down during the team's 20-7 preseason loss to the Commanders on Friday, making Gronowski the current No. 3 quarterback behind Malik Willis and Cam Miller. The undrafted free agent was waived by the Dolphins in early August, so this second stint with the team will likely only last until Ewers regains his health.

Mark Gronowski
Miami Dolphins
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