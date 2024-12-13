Markees Watts Injury: Not returning to action Week 15

Watts (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's battle against the Chargers, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Watts has been on IR since early October, though he was designated to return Nov. 27. His 21-day practice window closes this coming Tuesday, so Tampa Bay will need to either activate him by then or lose him for the remainder of the campaign. Watts was able to log a trio of full practices this week, so he at least appears to be making progress toward a return.