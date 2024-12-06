Markees Watts Injury: Won't return from IR for Week 14

Watts (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Watts opened the week with consecutive full practices, but it appears he has not progressed enough in his recovery from a knee injury to be activated off IR ahead of Sunday's contest. Watts' next chance to play will be Week 15 against the Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 15.