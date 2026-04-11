Markquese Bell Injury: Arrested for drug charges

Bell (concussion) was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and marijuana Friday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Bell could be facing disciplinary charges from the NFL under the league's personal conduct policy, though more details of the arrest have yet to be released. He is entering the second season of a three-year, $12 million contract that he signed with Dallas in March of 2025. Bell appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Cowboys in 2025, splitting his time evenly between defense and special teams. He finished with 41 tackles (20 solo), three pass defenses (one interception) and one forced fumble.