Markquese Bell Injury: Doubtful for Thursday night

Bell (ankle) is listed as doubtful ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Giants, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Bell was unable to practice all week after sustaining an ankle injury during the Cowboys' Week 3 loss to the Ravens, so it's no surprise that he's not expected to suit up Thursday night. Assuming Bell is held out in Week 4, expect Israel Mukuamu to see increased work as one of Dallas' reserve safeties.