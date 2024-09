Markquese Bell Injury: Not playing Week 4

Bell (ankle) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Giants, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Bell wasn't able to practice all week, so he'll be held out of Thursday's NFC East showdown. His next chance at suiting up will be Week 5 against the Steelers on Oct. 6. Israel Mukuamu and Juanyeh Thomas are in line to see increased work as Dallas' reserve safeties behind starters Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker.