Markquese Bell

Markquese Bell Injury: Won't return this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Bell will miss the remainder of the season due to a dislocated shoulder suffered in Monday's loss to the Texans, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Bell may ultimately need surgery to repair his shoulder and will likely be placed on injured reserve in the very near future. The absence of the Flordia A&M product will be a significant blow to the Cowboys' special-teams unit.

Markquese Bell
Dallas Cowboys
