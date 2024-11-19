Markus Bailey News: Suspended six games
Bailey was suspended six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances policy Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Bailey will be ineligible to be elevated from Arizona's practice squad until Week 18 now as a result of his suspension. The linebacker has appeared in one game in 2024, failing to record any stats while playing 16 snaps on special teams in Week 7 versus the Chargers.
Markus Bailey
Free Agent
