Markus Bailey News: Suspension lifted
Bailey had his six-game suspension lifted Monday and was placed back on the Cardinals' practice squad.
Bailey was served a six-game suspension in mid-November for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. The 2020 seventh-round pick will return to the practice squad and is eligible to be elevated to the active roster for the Cardinals' regular-season finale against the 49ers on Sunday.
Markus Bailey
Free Agent
