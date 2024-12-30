Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Markus Bailey headshot

Markus Bailey News: Suspension lifted

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Bailey had his six-game suspension lifted Monday and was placed back on the Cardinals' practice squad.

Bailey was served a six-game suspension in mid-November for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. The 2020 seventh-round pick will return to the practice squad and is eligible to be elevated to the active roster for the Cardinals' regular-season finale against the 49ers on Sunday.

Markus Bailey
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now