Marlin Klein News: Chosen by Houston

The Texans selected Klein in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 59th overall.

Klein spent his entire three-year college career with Michigan, and in 2025 he was named as an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention after posting 24 catches for 248 yards and a touchdown. He has an athletic, 6-foot-6 frame that should help him develop as a capable blocker at the NFL level, but he'll need to work on his route running and pass-catching ability to earn the trust of QB C.J. Stroud in the passing game. Dalton Schultz (calf) will be the Texans' starting tight end next season, so Klein will compete with Cade Stover (knee) and Brevin Jordan (knee) for the backup job.