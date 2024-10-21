Marlon Humphrey Injury: Done for night

Humphrey (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's contest against the Buccaneers, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Humphrey recorded two solo tackles and two interceptions in the first half versus Tampa Bay before going down with the knee injury. He will now shift his focus to being ready to go for Week 8 against the Browns. In the meantime, Nate Wiggins and T.J. Tampa will see an increase in workload at cornerback versus the Buccaneers.