Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Marlon Humphrey headshot

Marlon Humphrey Injury: Limited Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Humphrey (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Humphrey missed the Ravens' Week 8 loss to the Browns after sustaining a knee injury the week prior. Wednesday's limited practice suggests he could be nearing a return to the field, and his participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play in Baltimore's Week 9 matchup against the Broncos.

Marlon Humphrey
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now