Marlon Humphrey Injury: Limited Wednesday
Humphrey (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Humphrey missed the Ravens' Week 8 loss to the Browns after sustaining a knee injury the week prior. Wednesday's limited practice suggests he could be nearing a return to the field, and his participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play in Baltimore's Week 9 matchup against the Broncos.
