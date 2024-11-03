Marlon Humphrey Injury: On track to play Sunday
Humphrey (knee) remains listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Humphrey sat out the Ravens' Week 8 loss to the Browns with the knee injury and was a limited participant in practice throughout the week. While he looks as though he'll be active for the contest, Humphrey will likely be on a pitch count, according to Rapoport, making the defensive back a less appealing IDP option than he normally would be. Through seven appearances on the season, Humphrey has tallied 33 tackles, eight pass breakups and a career-high four interceptions.
