Marlon Humphrey headshot

Marlon Humphrey Injury: Questionable for Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Humphrey (knee) is listed as questionable to play in Sunday's matchup with the Broncos.

Humphrey was sidelined for the team's Week 8 loss to the Browns due to a knee injury he suffered against Tampa Bay in Week 7, but he was able to log three limited practices this week, opening the door for him to play. If Humphrey is unable to go against Denver, Arthur Maulet will likely step into a starting role once again in Week 9.

Marlon Humphrey
Baltimore Ravens
