Humphrey (knee) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Humphrey will be sidelined due to a knee injury he suffered against the Buccaneers on Monday. It prevented him from practicing all week, and his next chance at suiting up will be Week 9 against the Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 3. With Humphrey sidelined, Arthur Maulet is the top candidate to start at nickel corner for Sunday's AFC North showdown.