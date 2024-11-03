Fantasy Football
Marlon Humphrey headshot

Marlon Humphrey News: Active Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Humphrey (knee) is good to go for Sunday's matchup with the Broncos.

Humphrey was absent for the Ravens' Week 8 loss to the Browns due to a knee injury and subsequently practiced in limited fashion all week before drawing a questionable designation. He will ultimately play through any remaining pain. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual workload at cornerback.

Marlon Humphrey
Baltimore Ravens
