Marlon Humphrey News: Active Sunday
Humphrey (knee) is good to go for Sunday's matchup with the Broncos.
Humphrey was absent for the Ravens' Week 8 loss to the Browns due to a knee injury and subsequently practiced in limited fashion all week before drawing a questionable designation. He will ultimately play through any remaining pain. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual workload at cornerback.
